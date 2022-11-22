Cramer's Lightning Round: I Still See Another Bad Quarter Ahead for Ford Motor

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Vista Outdoor Inc: "I think it can be bought here. I would not push it, though."

Ford Motor Co: "I still see another bad quarter ahead because they don't have the right inventory, and then maybe things can get better."

Duolingo Inc: "Everyone I know loves it. ... However, it's not doing well financially, so therefore I'm not going to give it my blessing."

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc: "We have to do work on First Watch. We don't know it."

ImmunoGen Inc: "It's not making money. It's not for me."

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Ford.

