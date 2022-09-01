Cramer's Lightning Round: I Prefer Pioneer Natural Resources Over Marathon Oil

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Marathon Oil: "Marathon Oil is good, but why not own one of these with a giant dividend? How about Pioneer? Pioneer has the largest dividend in the S&P, and that's my one. That's the thing I would do. [CEO] Scott Sheffield know what he's doing. He's terrific."

ICL Group: "I'm going to go with you. [Buy]. I think the time is right for that. By the way, I'll throw in a twofer. I like Deere, too. I think Deere works a lot."

Skyworks Solutions: "You know what, we own Qualcomm for the Charitable Trust with the CNBC Investing Club. I've got to tell you, I think this group right now, it is so low, that if there is any good news out of China, [it could be] a coiled spring. But we need some good news about Covid, and right now, we just don't see any."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Lion Electric: "There were many couples that we liked for a long time until the Fed changed its strategies, and then when the Fed changed strategies, if they were losing money, they were no longer good. And right now, LEV is one of those that is no longer good. I'm sorry."

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of QCOM and PXD.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com