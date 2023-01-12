Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Entegris

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Rivian Automotive Inc: "We're against the money losers. ... We're staying away from the losers."

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd: "I don't trust it. And I've been right so far."

CF Industries Holdings Inc: "I like Mosaic more, but I like CF a lot."

Entegris Inc: "I like Entegris. It's very out of favor, it's got a little too high multiple, but it does a lot of nuts and bolts that you need to make semis, so that's okay by me."

Henry Schein Inc: "I like the company. It's very plain vanilla, nothing really exciting about it, but that's okay."

Clearfield Inc: "Lately, since this year began, when you see a stock go down, you've got to be very careful. We have to wait and see."

Steel Dynamics Inc: "I like Steel Dynamics, but I love Nucor."

