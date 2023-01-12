Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Entegris

By Krystal Hur,CNBC

Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Rivian Automotive Inc: "We're against the money losers. ... We're staying away from the losers."

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd: "I don't trust it. And I've been right so far."

CF Industries Holdings Inc: "I like Mosaic more, but I like CF a lot."

Entegris Inc: "I like Entegris. It's very out of favor, it's got a little too high multiple, but it does a lot of nuts and bolts that you need to make semis, so that's okay by me."

Henry Schein Inc: "I like the company. It's very plain vanilla, nothing really exciting about it, but that's okay."

Clearfield Inc: "Lately, since this year began, when you see a stock go down, you've got to be very careful. We have to wait and see."

Steel Dynamics Inc: "I like Steel Dynamics, but I love Nucor."

