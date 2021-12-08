Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Enphase Energy Over EVgo

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

EVgo: "EVgo, I know that sounds good. ... I have really pulled in my horns. I like Enphase Energy, OK? That is the one I like. I looked at it for the [CNBC Next Generation 50 index]. It's Enphase Energy that you want. I know it's a high dollar amount, but it's a better company."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

BigCommerce Holdings: "I think that this is involving the concept of 'the concept.' I've been saying it's the conceptual versus the tangible. This is a conceptual stock. The company is losing a lot of money so it's lost its luster. As we raise rates, that's what happens. It's a strange interaction, but it's tried and true. That's why that stock is going to have a hard time here."

LoanDepot: "Oh man... that is tough. I mean, it's tough enough for own JPMorgan, you've got to own LoanDepot? Look, it's at $5 [per share]. Do I want to tell you to sell it at $5? Look, it could go to $4 or $3. I don't expect a lot of upside."

Marqeta: "I know I should be more enthusiastic about some of these stocks, but again, I am focused on what the Fed is doing, what rates are doing, what the recovery is doing, and in that situation, you don't want this stock."

Alibaba: "Your golden goose could be cooked. Here's the way I look at it: It's down 46%. I'm not going to tell you have to sell some stock down 46%. That said, any time that I have said, 'You know what, China is a green light' in the last three years, it's been wrong, so I'm starting to learn don't be wrong."

Harley-Davidson: "I think they're reinventing themselves. I like what they have in the stores, but then again, they have to get younger. They keep trying to get younger, and they can't. Some of the foreign companies still have terrific, terrific brands. I'm going to give you the 'no' sign on that one."

KnowBe4: "This is a software security company, and you know I always refer to my betters, and my betters here are Palo Alto Networks."

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com