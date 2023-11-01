Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I don't like AT&T'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Northrop Grumman: "I think it's a terrific situation...I think you've got a fine one in Northrop Grumman, buy more."

Lucid: "...I'm not recommending any stocks of companies that are losing lots of money."

Occidental Petroleum: "I have been shocked that this stock hasn't moved up more since Warren Buffett continues to buy it, but oil has been a surprising loser here...That is not my favorite, I would suggest that you take a hard look at buying the stock of Coterra."

Trade Desk: "...It is an expensive stock, but it is a good one."

Adient: "I known Adient, I can't recommend anything that's even remotely near the blast zone that is autos right now."

Marvell: "I think that Matt Murphy is doing a terrific job...I know Matt may not like this, but I think that the better buy right now may actually be Broadcom."

AT&T: "I don't like AT&T...The answer is no thank you."

Emerson: "It just had a very nice run, the charitable trust owns it...I happen to think that Emerson remains a core holding for my charitable trust."

Edwards Lifesciences: "that was a terrible quarter...They must do better than that."

