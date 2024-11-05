Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I can't recommend' Ford

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Sell Seagen
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

CEVA: "...That stock is way too high, and I think you should take something off the table."

Intuitive Machines: "I love space stuff, and that's why I keep recommending Tesla...If there's going to be something in space, it is going to be done by Elon Musk."

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Ford: "I want so badly for the company to do well, but I can't recommend the stock."

SLB: "...They are in the oil service business, and oil is not a growth commodity. So, I'm going to say you can't own the stock here, as much as I really like them."

Vistra: "I need you to take something off the table."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Money Report

news 17 mins ago

Trump's tariffs could trigger ‘dramatic' price spikes on clothes, furniture, warns retail group

news 44 mins ago

China reviews plan to increase local government debt

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us