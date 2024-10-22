Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Hold on to Palantir

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Realty Income is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Palantir: "There is no level that the buyers won't take this stock higher. So I'm going to tell you that I would hold on to it as a spec and let them walk it up."

Stanley Black & Decker: "I don't think Stanley Black & Decker is going to give you a discouraging forecast."

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Travere Therapeutics: "I know they're losing a ton of money."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Stanley Black & Decker.

Money Report

news 47 mins ago

Wednesday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

news 58 mins ago

Asia stocks mostly rise after Wall Street rally stalls; Tokyo Metro market debut in focus

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us