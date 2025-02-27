Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Hold on to Badger Meter

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘Pass’ on General Motors
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Martin Marietta Materials: "...I think you got to wait to see the quarter. I know you're going to have to wait until the end of April, but I want you to do that before you pull the trigger."

Serve Robotics: "That is a very risky stock...Because of your age and how you feel about it, I'm going to green light you, but only for someone your age."

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Badger Meter: "That is just one of the most steady as she goes companies...I think it's a terrific situation, I would hold on to it."

Rivian: "I don't like he auto market, and while I still appreciate Rivian's balance sheet, they need so much more money, I think, ultimately, to become a big company, so I cannot go there.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Arista Networks: "I think it can bounce, but I know that the competition has gotten tougher."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Money Report

news 7 mins ago

CNBC Daily Open: Nvidia's earnings are solid but U.S. consumer confidence wobbles

news 28 mins ago

FDA cancels vaccine advisory meeting for choosing flu strains for next season's shots

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us