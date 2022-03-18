Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Cramer's Lightning Round: Hims & Hers Health Is Not a Buy

By Krystal Hur, CNBC

CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Hims & Hers Health Inc: "Hims & Hers lose money ... I'm not recommending stocks that are losing a lot of money."

Two Harbors Investment Corp: "I'm not going there. We've seen a lot of companies like that. ... I'm not playing."

Shell Midstream Partners LP: "[Enterprise Product Partners], that's the best one if you want to be in that group now."

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc: "I thought [the company's merger with Healthcare Trust of America] made a lot of sense. ... I like it."

DraftKings Inc: "[Kynikos Associates founder] Jim Chanos says it's a great short. I think the time to short the stock was much, much higher."

Gilead Sciences Inc: "I know it looks very, very cheap. But you know what, that's not why we buy drugs stocks. We buy drug stocks because they've got growth, and Gilead has none."

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Money Report

Business 2 hours ago

These Five Newly Public Stocks Could Be Great Additions to Your Portfolio, According to Jim Cramer

Business 2 hours ago

Cramer Explains Why Veteran Technical Analyst Larry Williams Sees a Bull Market for These Three Stocks

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinessMarketsinvestingBusiness NewsInvestment strategy
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us