Cramer's Lightning Round: Gold Is Great, Stick With Franco-Nevada

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

MP Materials: "Oh, MP Materials. It's trading with the car companies, they're not doing well — and it's also, by the way, I mean, when you look at it, there's been big inside selling, I don't like that. My bottom line is that MP Materials is still a good company, but it's not a great stock."

American Express: "American Express is benefiting from the fact that when people stay at home, they got at night. That's what they do, when they work at home, they go out at night, and that's why leisure is so big, and travel is still booming, as we know from all the airlines."

Franco-Nevada: "I believe that you should have 10% of your portfolio in gold to hedge against everything else, and I think Franco-Nevada is an excellent yield play, and it's a royalty trust. I like it very, very much, I would be a buyer."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Clearfield: "Very tough, very competitive market. I don't like that market, I'd rather see Nvidia, even under 700."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Nvidia.

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com