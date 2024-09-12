Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Garmin ‘is going higher'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Sell Seagen
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

CommScope: "The stock has been on a real tear, and you know what, I don't know why. Which therefore means I can't opine and I must do homework."

IonQ: "It loses too much money."

Garmin: "They have unbelievable fishing equipment. I've got to tell you, Garmin is the real deal...It is going higher."

MongoDB: "I think MongoDB is at the right price."

