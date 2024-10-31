Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Cramer's Lightning Round: Essential Utilities is a ‘terrific stock'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Realty Income is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

GE Aerospace: "...You have to have planes last longer. And that means more GE business."

Stryker: "Stryker's a really good company...It's just one of those companies that you just want to own it — I hate to say this — and forget about it, because that's how good it is."

Lantheus: "It's very good...It's a great place to be, particularly with all the things that are being done with AI."

Essential Utilities: "It's a great company...That is a terrific stock."

Cava: "I like Cava..."

