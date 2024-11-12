Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Energy Transfer is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Merck is a buy
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Energy Transfer: "Buy, buy, buy ET."

T-Mobile: "Let it ride."

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Constellation Energy: "I think it still works higher [buy, buy, buy!]."

IBM: "I think we can hold it."

Snowflake: "I think they have a lot of companies that are up against them...I am not recommending the stock."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Intuitive Surgical: "Intuitive Surgical is a fantastic company with an expensive stock."

Money Report

news 19 mins ago

Wednesday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

news 48 mins ago

Live Nation CEO talks consumer demand, says live music is ‘a very scarce commodity'

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us