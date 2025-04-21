Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Don't sell CarMax

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Simon Property Group: "They are a terrific company...I think Simon Property should be bought and bought right here."

TransDigm Group: "I like aerospace very much...There's no reason to descend to TransDigm when you have GE."

CarMax: "This stock has come down so much...No, I don't want you to sell it down here.

Barrick Gold: "Gold, I think, is going higher still. And Barrick Gold has a lot more room to run...I think GOLD is a good place to be"

Plains All American Pipeline: "It's a very tough moment for this group, there's a lot of sellers in it. But I understand that Plains is ok...I don't know."

