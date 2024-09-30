Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘Do not sell Cracker Barrel'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Cracker Barrel: "Julie Masino, she's doing a great job...Please do not sell Cracker Barrel."

BellRing Brands: "...I do not know BellRing, and I've got to do more work."

Redwire: "Everybody wants to be in the space business, and I've got to tell you, I don't."

Cava: "You got to hold Cava, and if it comes down, I want you to be able to buy more."

Nextracker: "...This stock acts poorly...Until we see that next quarter, I am not going to want to trust Nextracker."

HSBC: "It's just ok."

SharkNinja: "[buy, buy, buy!]"

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Nextracker.

