Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Deere is a buy

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘I don’t like AT&T’
Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Deere: "The ag cycle has switched, it's now bullish. I've got to tell you, that's when you buy Deere."

Arm: "Arm is just a very good company...We can own it for the long term."

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Bristol Myers Squibb: "I think Bristol Myers is the most attractive drug stock other than [Eli Lilly]."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb."

Money Report

news 32 mins ago

CNBC Daily Open: Rates might be paused as the Fed is concerned over Trump's tariffs

news 1 hour ago

China keeps benchmark lending rates steady as PBOC prioritizes financial stability

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us