Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: CyberArk Software is ‘a terrific situation'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Merck is a buy
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

CyberArk Software: "[buy, buy, buy!] That is a terrific situation, I've liked it for many, many years."

Lyft: "They're in a dog fight."

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Aurora Innovation: "Any time I get into self-driving technology...I like to go with Tesla."

Costco: "...Just buy Costco."

HII: "I have to find out what the heck happened to, to that quarter."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

SharkNinja: "I think SN is a terrific company...If Trump wins, the tariffs are going to be so high that their earnings are just going to be shot...It is the stock to buy, actually the stock to buy if you think that Harris is going to be the next president of the United States."

Money Report

news 15 mins ago

Jim Cramer's hopeful on Abbott Labs after court case win

news 1 hour ago

Cramer's week ahead: The election, Fed decision and earnings from Super Micro, Arm, Qualcomm and CVS

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Costco.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us