Cramer's Lightning Round: Blackstone ‘Can Go Even Higher Still'

"Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell on American private equity giant Blackstone, Chinese EV maker Nio and U.S. electric vehicle charging company EVgo.

Blackstone: "We know Blackstone's had a giant run. You can actually say it's been 100 points of recommending the stock. They're a very good company that I think can go even higher still."

Nio: "We don't need Nio. We've got Tesla. We've got Rivian. We've got Fisker. And we've got Lucid. You name your poison. We don't need to go overseas [to China]."

EVgo: "This is a tough one. And I'll tell you why it's a tough one. All these stocks have just had a major run up, just a huge run up. And when we've gotten involved in these after the runs, it has always crushed us. I don't think this time will be any different."

