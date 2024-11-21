Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: B&G Foods is a ‘loser'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Sell Seagen
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Oscar Health: "Until I saw that Mark Bertolini is the CEO, I didn't really have much in store for this. But Bertolini's a winner and a hitter."

CNH Industrial: "...Second-rater, frankly...I want to go with best of breed, and best of breed is John Deere."

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

B&G Foods: "...The former, BGS, is a total loser and has been a loser for many, many years."

Rocket Lab: "...It's moth to flame, but I don't know how close the moth is to the flame."

MicroStrategy: "It's a Bitcoin play. I prefer to actually own Bitcoin."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Money Report

news 6 mins ago

CNBC Daily Open: Expectations can be an irrational thing. Just look at Nvidia

news 43 mins ago

Friday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us