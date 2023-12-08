Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Banco Santander is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Kroger: "I think the government's going to block that merger."

Banco Santander: "The stock is breaking out. The Brazilian market is terrific. They are crushing it in Mexico. Buy SAN."

Asana: "I want them to be profitable before I say anything good about them. They're too early stage."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Money Report

news 52 mins ago

European markets head for higher open as investors await U.S. inflation data, Fed meeting

news 2 hours ago

BlackRock and China-led AIIB among backers of $800 million Asia-focused infrastructure fund

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us