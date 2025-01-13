Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Arbutus Biopharma is ‘the ultimate spec'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Kraft Heinz: "That's the worst collection of brands I've ever seen. I think those guys should continue to go lower."

Ralph Lauren: "They've got tremendous design...You've got a winner there."

Aspen Aerogels: "I would be very slow in buying that stock."

Arbutus Biopharma: "This is the ultimate spec."

Alaska Air Group: "They are so good, this is their moment. I think you have a total winner, I would stick with it."

KKR: "I like the stock very much...I would be a buyer."

Crown Castle: "I have not liked Crown Castle for ages."

