Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Adobe is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Sell Seagen
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Robinhood: "[buy, buy, buy!]"

Louisiana-Pacific: "It's been a horse. It's been a great stock. I say you to stick with it."

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Easterly Government Properties: "[don't buy, don't buy]"

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Sealed Air: "I like it."

IDEXX Laboratories: "No, no. Too inconsistent."

Adobe: "I think Adobe has come so far down...I'm going to call it a buy."

Money Report

news 2 hours ago

Jim Cramer parses big bank earnings and says stocks have ‘quite a bit more upside'

news 2 hours ago

Cramer's week ahead: Inauguration, earnings from Procter & Gamble and American Express

Cameco: "If you're going to own a uranium stock, that it the one to own...I don't think it's a growth business."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us