Cramer's Lighting Round: ‘You want to own' Marathon Petroleum

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Marathon Petroleum: "I think you want to own that stock. I like it very, very much. I just think that it's one of the few...in that group that I actually want to own."

Aurora Innovation: "I have seen these speculative stocks go up and up, and I'm not going to make you sell Aurora Innovation when a headline would cause that stock to double."

QXO: "I am going with Brad Jacobs."

Toast: "I like Toast...You got a good one there."

