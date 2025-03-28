Cramer's Lighting Round: Sportradar is ‘a very interesting, intriguing stock'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Celanese: "They have struggled...I'm not happy with how they're doing."

Applovin: "...Overearning is the biggest problem I have with Applovin."

CoreCivic: "I think the stock is ready to move again."

Sportradar: "I think Sportradar is a very interesting, intriguing stock...I like the whole space."

