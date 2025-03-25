Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lighting Round: Sell SoundHound AI

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s lightning round: Celsius is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Shopify: "I say buy, buy, buy!"

Plains All American Pipeline: "That's a terrific stock."

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

SoundHound AI: "I want you to sell SoundHound. I regard SoundHound as a complete meme stock."

FMC: "I want you to stay away from FMC."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Core Natural Resources: "There's just not much to these stocks. I wish they could find a bottom, but they can't."

Palantir: "Palantir's a winner."

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

Asia markets opens higher after Wall Street extends gains on hopes of softer Trump tariffs

news 1 hour ago

‘This might be the boom that doesn't go bust': Jim Cramer remains optimistic about AI because of Big Tech's deep pockets

Rocket Companies: "You can own Rocket."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us