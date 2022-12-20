Money Report

Cramer's Lighting Round: Magna Worries Me

By Krystal Hur,CNBC

Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Magna International Inc: "MGA worries me. I would rather own an auto company directly. They're very inexpensive."

Roblox Corp: "Roblox is too expensive. ... Not making money, too."

