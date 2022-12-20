Cramer's Lighting Round: Magna Worries Me

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Magna International Inc: "MGA worries me. I would rather own an auto company directly. They're very inexpensive."

Roblox Corp: "Roblox is too expensive. ... Not making money, too."

