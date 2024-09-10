Money Report

Cramer's Lighting Round: ‘I'm going to say no' to Citigroup

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Realty Income is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Citigroup: "...I'm going to say no to Citi, yes to JP."

IES: "I know the company, and it's the right spot."

IBM: "IBM is doing quite well...Arvind Krishna has really reinvented the company, he's doing a terrific job."

Advance Auto Parts: "You're going to hold it...That company is not a great operator."

Exxon Mobil: "...This is not the moment to own oil."

Alpha Metallurgical Resources: "No."

