Cramer's Lighting Round: ‘I would be a buyer' of Grail

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri: "That' like a dice roll...That's a bridge too far for me."

Grail: "I actually like Grail a lot...I would be a buyer."

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Block: "I'm going to say buy half right now, and then if it breaks down below 53, then you can buy more."

Healthpeak Properties: "It's a reasonable REIT."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Rubrik: "They're doing very, very well."

Edwards Lifesciences: "I think it's a hold...I prefer Boston Scientific to Edwards Lifesciences.

Shake Shack: "...We have to wait another quarter."

TransMedics Group: "I think that it's an interesting company. I'm not going to necessarily recommend it right here."

Arista Networks: "It's never been this cheap that I can recall...Here's the problem, it's a data center stock."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com