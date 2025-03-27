Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lighting Round: ‘I would be a buyer' of Grail

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘I don’t like AT&T’
Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri: "That' like a dice roll...That's a bridge too far for me."

Grail: "I actually like Grail a lot...I would be a buyer."

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Block: "I'm going to say buy half right now, and then if it breaks down below 53, then you can buy more."

Healthpeak Properties: "It's a reasonable REIT."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Rubrik: "They're doing very, very well."

Edwards Lifesciences: "I think it's a hold...I prefer Boston Scientific to Edwards Lifesciences.

Money Report

news 33 mins ago

Cramer praises Uber stock: ‘I don't think it's done going higher'

news 37 mins ago

Jim Cramer says ‘the market may be far healthier than we think.' Here's why

Shake Shack: "...We have to wait another quarter."

TransMedics Group: "I think that it's an interesting company. I'm not going to necessarily recommend it right here."

Arista Networks: "It's never been this cheap that I can recall...Here's the problem, it's a data center stock."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us