Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lighting Round: ‘Hold on' to FTAI Aviation

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Merck is a buy
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Whirlpool: "I didn't like that quarter at all...Move on."

FTAI Aviation: "You've got a good one. I think you just hold on to it."

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Broadcom: "I like Broadcom so much...It is just terrific, and I'd like at the pull back to be able to buy more."

Brookfield: "They are real shrewd operators...That's the kind of stock that can go down, and then I'd be a buyer, not a seller."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Innodata: "What a stock...That is what I call a hero stock."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Money Report

news 43 mins ago

EQT CEO says natural gas will ‘take the lion's share' of AI power demand

news 44 mins ago

Cramer's week ahead: Earnings from Nvidia, Dell and Home Depot

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Broadcom.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us