Covid Live Updates: U.S. Needs to Vaccinate 3 Million People a Day to Hit Vaccination Goal, Expert Says

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.

The coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford was approved for emergency use in the U.K. and is expected to be rolled out next week. The authorization is welcome news for Britain as cases have surged in London and southern England, pressuring hospitals' capacity. People wanting to leave the U.K. have faced travel restrictions because a new coronavirus variant found in the U.K. is reportedly more transmissible. The U.S. confirmed on Tuesday the first case of the new Covid-19 strain was found in Colorado.

The U.S. is recording at least 188,167 new Covid-19 cases and at least 2,257 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

Global cases: More than 82.07 million

Global deaths: At least 1.79 million

U.S. cases: More than 19.51 million

U.S. deaths: At least 338,656

Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies after Covid diagnosis

Luke Letlow, a U.S. Congressman-elect from Louisiana who was 41 years old, has died after a battle with Covid-19, NBC News reports.

Letlow, a Republican, was elected as U.S. representative for Louisiana's 5th Congressional District in a December runoff. He announced on Dec. 18 that he tested positive for Covid and days later tweeted that he was being treated at a hospital.

Letlow spokesman Andrew Bautsch confirmed the congressman-elect's death at Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport on Letlow's Facebook page.

—Melodie Warner

U.S. needs to vaccinate 3 million people per day to hit vaccination goal

The U.S. needs to vaccinate about 3 million people a day in order to meet its goal of vaccinating 20 million people by the end of the year, said Dr. Carlos del Rio on "The News with Shepard Smith."

Dr. del Rio, chair of the Department of Global Health at the Rollins School of Public Health, said reaching the vaccination goal also will require recruiting more people to administer vaccines, especially as health-care personnel remains busier than ever, reports CNBC's Emily DeCiccio.

"If we're going to get to have every single American who needs a vaccine and wants the vaccine, vaccinated by July, we need to start vaccinating about 3 million people a day," said Dr. del Rio, who is a professor of medicine at Emory University. "That is a huge effort and it's going to require a major coordinating effort and it's going to require funding."

—Melodie Warner

Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine approved for use in the U.K.

The coronavirus vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca has been authorized for emergency use in the U.K., marking another step in the global battle against the pandemic.

The shot is expected to be rolled out next week and will be added to a Covid-19 immunization program started by Britain in December.

AstraZeneca said the first doses of the vaccine were being released Wednesday "so that vaccinations may begin early in the New Year."

It added that it "aims to supply millions of doses in the first quarter" as part of its deal with the U.K. government to supply up to 100 million doses in total. As a two-dose vaccine, the agreement means up to 50 million people in the U.K., which has a population of around 66 million, could be inoculated.

—Holly Ellyatt

Read CNBC’s previous live coverage here:

Covid: Colorado confirms new virus strain in U.S. as McConnell loads up stimulus boost bill