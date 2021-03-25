Covid Live Updates: EU and UK Working to Broker a Vaccine Supply Deal

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.

AstraZeneca issued a revised efficacy rate for its Covid-19 vaccine late Wednesday after a U.S. health agency questioned the accuracy of a preliminary report published earlier this week. The company said its vaccine is 76% effective in protecting against symptomatic cases of Covid, down from the 79% symptomatic efficacy rate it reported on Monday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The U.S. is recording at least 57,500 new Covid-19 cases and at least 970 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data as of 7 a.m. ET.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

Global cases: More than 124.90 million

Global deaths: At least 2.74 million

U.S. cases: More than 30.01 million

U.S. deaths: At least 545,282

United launches 26 new nonstop flights from the Midwest in bid for vacationers

Scott Olson | Getty Images News | Getty Images

United Airlines is making a bet on Midwest vacationers this summer, adding 26 new non-stop flights and resuming 20 other domestic routes for the summer season.

The focus shows United is continuing to think of ways to capitalize on vacation demand during the pandemic that goes beyond its traditional model of routing travelers through its big hubs.

The Covid-era has kept a lid on business and international travel but demand from travelers eager for a vacation, or wanting to visit friends and relatives, is rebounding.

—Leslie Josephs

A look at the myriad problems that have plagued AstraZeneca’s Covid vaccine

AstraZeneca's Covid shot was heralded as "the vaccine for the world" and was accompanied by high hopes ever since its inception. But, unlike other coronavirus vaccines, the one developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford has been plagued by problem after problem.



AstraZeneca's troubles started almost as soon as it published interim trial data, and have continued ever since.

The drugmaker "seems to have a real PR problem on its hands in the U.S. and in Europe," Sunaina Sinha Haldea, managing partner of Cebile Capital, told CNBC on Thursday, warning that its "public relations problem risks undermining confidence in the vaccine outside of the U.K."



Check out CNBC's timeline of all the problems that have struck AstraZeneca in the past year.

—Holly Ellyatt

Weekly jobless claims tumble to pandemic-era low

Weekly jobless claims came in considerably lower than expected as the U.S. employment market shows signs of a stronger recovery.

First-time claims for state unemployment insurance totaled 684,000 for the week ended March 20, down from 781,000 the previous week and better than the 735,000 Dow Jones estimate.

That marked a couple of milestones for the jobs picture: It was the first time claims were below 700,000 during the Covid-19 era and the first time the level was below the pre-pandemic high dating back to October 1982.

While the layoff level is still well above the average before the coronavirus struck, continuing claims also fell again, to a new pandemic-era low of 3.87 million.

—Jeff Cox

Lowe's, Home Depot seek to stretch pandemic gains into spring

David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

As home improvement's busiest sales season begins, Lowe's and Home Depot want to stretch their pandemic gains into the spring. Both retailers have extended their sales events and plan to cater to customers who are using their homes in different ways.

Lowe's has added a wider variety of merchandise on its website, from tents and cocktail shakers to exercise bikes. It's also encouraging customers to tackle DIY projects or decorate rooms — or the backyard — for a "hometrip" as they put off travel plans.

The two retailers have had strong, pandemic-fueled runs, but have cautioned that they may not be able to keep up the pace of growth. Home Depot declined to provide a forecast for the year. Lowe's said its net sales for the year will likely decline by 5% to 7%, even in a favorable market.

Both retailers' shares have touched all-time highs this week. Along with pandemic trends, they have a hot real estate market and the growth of remote work in their favor for now, too.

—Melissa Repko

EU and Britain try to broker a vaccine supply deal

Shortly after European Union officials announced stricter rules on Covid vaccine exports, the bloc is trying to resolve a dispute over vaccine supplies with the U.K., reports CNBC's Silvia Amaro.

Since the end of January, more than 10 million doses produced in the EU have gone to the U.K., but the U.K. had exported none in return, the EU has complained.

"We are all facing the same pandemic and the third wave makes cooperation between the EU and UK even more important. We have been discussing what more we can do to ensure a reciprocally beneficial relationship between the UK and EU on Covid-19," the U.K. government and the European Commission said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

"Given our interdependencies, we are working on specific steps we can take — in the short-, medium- and long term — to create a win-win situation and expand vaccine supply for all our citizens," the U.K. and EU said, adding that talks would continue.

—Melodie Warner

Read CNBC’s previous live coverage here:

Covid updates: JetBlue brings back more flight attendants; CDC says contagious variants are fueling new cases