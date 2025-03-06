Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Costco reports mixed second-quarter earnings

By Russell Leung, CNBC

Customers shop at a Costco Wholesale store on January 31, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. 
Scott Olson | Getty Images
  • Costco's fiscal second-quarter results missed on earnings but beat on revenue.
  • Net sales for the quarter totaled $62.53 billion.
  • Comparable sales for the quarter rose 6.8% year over year.

Costco on Thursday reported an earnings miss, but beat expectations for revenue for the second quarter.

Here's how the wholesale company did compared with what Wall Street was expecting for the quarter ended Feb. 16, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG:

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE
  • Earnings per share: $4.02 vs. $4.11 expected
  • Revenue: $63.72 billion vs. $63.13 billion expected

Second-quarter revenue increased 9% to $63.72 billion, from $58.44 billion during the same quarter in fiscal 2024. Net sales for the quarter rose 9.1% to $62.53 billion, compared to $57.33 billion in the year-ago period.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Membership fees for the quarter totaled $1.19 billion, up from $1.11 billion in the second quarter of 2024, with the company reporting 78.4 million paid memberships and 140.6 million total cardholders. Worldwide, Costco's membership renewal rate came in at 90.5%, an increase of 0.1% from last quarter.

The retailer raised its annual membership fees in September for the first time since 2017.

Money Report

news 26 mins ago

Broadcom shares soar 9% as earnings top estimates on demand for custom AI chips

news 43 mins ago

HPE to cut 2,500 employees as stock slides 16% on weak earnings outlook

Costco reported a net income for the second quarter of $1.79 billion, or $4.02 per share, compared with a net income of $1.74 billion, or $3.92 per share, during the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Quarterly comparable sales, which Costco defines as sales from warehouses and e-commerce sites open for more than a year, rose 6.8% year over year, compared with the StreetAccount estimate of 6.4%, and were up 8.3% in the U.S. Comparable sales for e-commerce rose 20.9% year over year.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us