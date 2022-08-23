Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Comcast Agrees to Sell Its Majority Stake in Regional Network NBC Sports Washington

By Lillian Rizzo, CNBC

John Mccreary | National Hockey League | Getty Images
  • Comcast agreed to sell its majority ownership in regional sports network NBC Sports Washington to Monumental Sports & Entertainment
  • Monumental, which has owned 33% of the network since 2016, will become the sole owner of NBC Sports Washington
  • NBC Sports Washington has the exclusive local rights to the NBA’s Washington Wizards and NHL’s Washington Capitals.

Comcast Corp. has agreed to sell its majority ownership stake in NBC Sports Washington, the regional sports network that airs local Washington, D.C., NBA and NHL games, to Monumental Sports & Entertainment.

Monumental, which invests in sports teams and businesses, has owned a 33% stake in the network since 2016. Following the close of the deal, of which terms weren't disclosed, it will take ownership of Comcast's 67% position.

NBC Sports Washington has aired the NBA's Wizards and NHL's Capitals since 1984, when the network was launched. The channel is available throughout D.C., Maryland and Virginia, as well as parts of Pennsylvania, Delaware and West Virginia.

As part of the deal, Comcast's NBCUniversal said it will continue to assist in operating the network for up to 18 months.

The deal comes as local sports channels have been under pressure as consumers continue to drop their subscriptions to cable and satellite-TV packages. The media companies behind these networks have been figuring out a viable business that offers a streaming option.

In June, the New England Sports Network, the local channel that airs Boston's Red Sox and Bruins games, launched a stand-alone streaming subscription, which charges $29.99 a month.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., the owner of the largest portfolio of regional sports networks, has started offering a streaming option in some of its markets and plans to roll out streaming access for all of its channels in coming months.

Comcast still owns a handful of other local sports channels, such as NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Wall Street Journal previously reported it was exploring a sale of the networks.

 Disclosure: CNBC is owned by Comcast's NBCUniversal.

