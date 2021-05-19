Money Report

Coinbase Is Down for Some Users as Bitcoin Sees Massive Sell-Off

By Jessica Bursztynsky, CNBC

Coinbase
  • Crypto-exchange Coinbase appeared to be down Wednesday morning, as digital coins plunged.
  • The company's stock fell 10% just after trading began Wednesday.
  • Several social media users seemed frustrated at the app and site's error while cryptocurrencies were plunging, looking to buy the dip.

Crypto-exchange Coinbase was down Wednesday morning, as digital coin prices plunged.

"We're seeing some issues on Coinbase and Coinbase Pro and we're aware some features may not be functioning completely normal," the company said in a statement to CNBC. "We're currently investigating these issues and will provide updates as soon as possible."

The company's stock fell 10% just after trading began Wednesday.

Several social media users seemed frustrated at the app and site's error while cryptocurrencies were plunging, looking to buy the dip.

Bitcoin, the world's largest digital token, was down 25% in 24 hours to $33,147, according to Coindesk. Ether, the digital currency that powers the Ethereum blockchain, was down 37% in the last 24 hours to $2,227. Dogecoin also plunged 37% to 33 cents apiece.

Binance, another popular trading platform among retail investors, also announced it was pausing some crypto withdrawals.

"$ETH and ERC20 withdrawals are temporarily disabled due to network congestion. Thank you for your patience and apologies for any inconvenience caused," the company said in a tweet.

