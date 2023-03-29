CNBC Daily Open: UBS Gets a New (Old) Group CEO

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here.

Big changes are coming to banks.

What you need to know today

UBS appointed Sergio Ermotti as its new Group CEO, following the Swiss bank's forced acquisition of Credit Suisse. Ermotti, who was UBS' CEO from November 2011 to October 2020, will replace current CEO Ralph Hamers on April 5.

Regulators testified before the U.S. Senate on SVB's collapse. Two important takeaways: Regulators said they favor more stringent rules for banks with more than $100 billion in assets. And SVB customers tried to withdraw $142 billion — or 81% of total deposits — from the bank over two days.

Alibaba will split into six business groups, the Chinese tech giant said. Each unit will have its own CEO and ability to go public (except the commerce group, which will remain wholly owned by Alibaba). U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba popped 14.26% Tuesday; its Hong Kong-listed shares popped 13.71% Wednesday.

U.S. stocks fell Tuesday as Treasury yields rose and the Senate hearing dragged down banks. Asia-Pacific markets mostly rose Wednesday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 2.03% — Chinese tech companies like Tencent, Meituan and Baidu rose alongside Alibaba on news of its split.

PRO Generative artificial intelligence will add $7 trillion in global economic growth and help productivity grow by 1.5% over the next decade, Goldman Sachs said. The bank highlighted stocks that are poised to benefit.

The bottom line

If you squint a little, Tuesday looks like a "normal" trading day — almost. That is to say, U.S. markets yesterday were concerned with inflation and interest rate fears, not a banking crisis.

Of course, the major news of the day still revolved around banks. Earlier today, UBS reappointed Ermotti to the position of Group CEO, citing Ermotti's successful repositioning of the bank after the 2008 financial crisis, which allowed UBS to "regain the trust of clients and other stakeholders." This suggests UBS is prioritizing stability as it proceeds with its merger with Credit Suisse.

Across the Atlantic, on Tuesday, the Senate grilled U.S. regulators on SVB's collapse. Banks slipped after regulators said they were in favor of tighter rules for banks. But the movement — the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF dropped 0.09% — was marginal, compared with the drastic swings of the past two weeks.

While we don't know the effects of UBS' CEO swap yet, in the U.S., interest rates, arguably, had a greater effect than the Senate hearing on market moves. U.S. Treasury yields climbed again — the 2-year yield hit 4.08%, breaching the 4% threshold for the first time in almost a week, and the 10-year yield rose to 3.571%. The rise in yields suggests traders are growing confident the banking turmoil is subsiding, and they're turning their attention back to inflation.

Indeed, the expectations index from the Conference Board showed consumers think inflation will remain at 6.3% over the next 12 months, and their short-term outlook is at a level consistent with an imminent recession. (Though it has to be acknowledged that consumer outlook brightened slightly from February, even after SVB's collapse.)

As a result, the rate-sensitive Nasdaq Composite fell a second day, losing 0.45%. It might seem like a small decline, but Solus Alternative Asset Management's Dan Greenhaus warned "only the top quintile [of the Nasdaq] is up; all four of the other quintiles are down," which indicates the index is "a little weaker than the headline suggests." Other major indexes didn't fare better. The S&P 500 sank 0.16% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.12%.

"For the time being, investors seem to be looking beyond the challenges in the financial sector and recognizing that U.S. economic growth continues to be resilient," said Brian Levitt, global market strategist for Invesco. In a bizarre way, even if that's bad news for inflation, that's probably good news for everyone who's been consumed by banking fears in recent days.

