CNBC Daily Open: Markets fall with Japan stocks in bear territory; Berkshire's cash hoard at record high

Jobs shock hits stocks

U.S. stocks plummeted on Friday after a weaker-than-expected jobs report added to fears of a recession. The S&P 500 shed 1.84% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 1.51%. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.43% and is now in correction territory, having declined more than 10% from its recent high. Treasury yields fell across the board, with the 10-year yield hitting its lowest level since December 2023. The odds of a 50-basis point cut to the Federal Reserve's benchmark rate stand at 78.5% from 22% before the nonfarm payrolls data, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Asian stocks plunge

Asian stocks continued to sell-off on Monday, with the Japanese market confirming a bear market. The Nikkei 225 and Topix dropped over 12% and more than 20% below last month's all-time highs. The Kospi fell 8.1% before trading was halted, while Taiwan's Taiex dropped over 8%. Chinese stocks bucked the regional trend as the CSI 300 index edged higher. China unveiled a plan over the weekend to boost consumer spending, while a survey published on Monday showed a pickup in services. The yen strengthened to 142.56 to the dollar.

Buffett's billions

Berkshire Hathaway's second-quarter results showed a sharp jump in the company's cash pile as Warren Buffett sold nearly half its stake in Apple. Berkshire held a record $276.9 billion in cash at the end of last quarter, up from the previous high of $189 billion in the first three months of 2014. Berkshire has been a net seller of stocks over the past seven quarters. Operating earnings from Berkshire's fully owned businesses rose 15% from last year to $11.6 billion.

Exxon beats, Chevron misses

ExxonMobil's second-quarter net income rose 17% to $9.2 billion from a year ago, beating consensus as it achieved record production in Guyana and the Permian Basin in the southwestern part of the U.S. But Chevron missed expectations, with net income declining 26% to $4.43 billion. Chevron reported a sharp fall in U.S. refining margins and said it was shifting its headquarters from San Ramon, California, to Houston, Texas.

The bottom line

Will Japan's monetary policy shift hurt U.S. stocks?

Russell Napier, a financial historian, argued that it will, noting that rising Japanese interest rates marked the end of the popular "carry trade" — whereby investors borrow in a low interest rate currency like the yen to invest in assets that will likely generate higher returns.

"The now evident vulnerability of U.S. equity prices to a rise in the yen exchange rate warns of the consequences for U.S. asset prices and developed-world asset prices in general from monetary policy changes in the east," Napier wrote in a report last week.

The Bank of Japan last Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate to "around 0.25%" from its previous range of 0% to 0.1%, narrowing the rate differential with the U.S. Federal Reserve that had pressured the yen. BOJ also outlined plans to taper its bond buying program in a sign that it was prepared to let Japanese interest rates rise further.

The yen has rallied strongly since falling to a 38-year low of 161.96 to the dollar on July 3. The Japanese currency was trading at 143.1 on Monday afternoon in Asia.

The sharp reversal in financial market sentiment has triggered a fall in U.S. mortgage rates to their lowest in more than a year, providing some relief to homeowners and builders of residential property.

According to Mortgage News Daily, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate declined by 22 basis points to 6.4% on Friday. This marks the lowest rate since April 2023. The 15-year fixed mortgage rate dropped to 5.89%, its best level since early May 2023.

— CNBC's Sam Meredith and Diana Olick contributed to this report.