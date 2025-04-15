Citigroup results exceed analysts' estimates on gains in fixed income and equities trading

Citigroup on Tuesday posted first-quarter results that exceeded analysts' estimates as the firm's traders generated more revenue than expected.

Citigroup's fixed income traders generated $4.5 billion in revenue on heightened activity in markets for currencies and government bonds, 8% more than a year earlier.

Equities traders saw revenue rise 23% to $1.5 billion, topping the $1.4 billion estimate, as "increased market volatility" and higher client activity led to more transactions.

Citigroup on Tuesday posted first-quarter results that exceeded analysts' estimates as the firm's traders generated more revenue than expected.

Here's what the company reported:

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Earnings: $1.96 per share vs. $1.85 per share LSEG estimate

Revenue: $21.60 billion, vs. $21.29 billion expected

The bank said profit rose 21% to $4.1 billion, or $1.96 per share, on higher revenues and lower expenses from the year-earlier period.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Companywide revenue climbed 3% to $21.60 billion as the firm cited gains in its five major divisions.

CEO Jane Fraser said the bank was continuing to earn credibility with investors and that she remains focused on executing on her strategy, which includes a diverse set of businesses that "will perform in a wide variety of macro scenarios."

She also seemed to address recent concerns about the U.S. economy that have surfaced as President Donald Trump sought to restructure deals with America's trading partners.

"When all is said and done, and longstanding trade imbalances and other structural shifts are behind us, the U.S. will still be the world's leading economy, and the dollar will remain the reserve currency," Fraser said.

Citigroup's fixed income traders generated $4.5 billion in revenue on heightened activity in markets for currencies and government bonds, 8% more than a year earlier and topping the $4.33 billion StreetAccount estimate.

Equities traders saw revenue rise 23% to $1.5 billion, topping the $1.4 billion estimate, as "increased market volatility" and higher client activity led to more transactions.

JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs each exceeded analysts' estimates on a boom in equities trading revenue as the banks took advantage of volatility in the quarter.

Shares of Citigroup have dropped 10% this year amid a broad selloff in banks related to President Donald Trump's tariff policies.