Chuck Schumer to block Trump DOJ nominees over Qatari jet

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer said that he is halting Department of Justice political nominations in protest of President Donald Trump's plans to accept a $400 million luxury jet from Qatar.

Schumer called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to testify before Congress to "explain why gifting Donald Trump a private jet does not violate the Emoluments Clause."

Trump said Monday that Qatar made a "very nice gesture" in offering the 747 jet to act as Air Force One.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Tuesday that he is putting a hold on Department of Justice political nominations in protest of President Donald Trump's plans to accept a roughly $400 million luxury jet from Qatar.

"This is not just naked corruption, it is also a grave national security threat," Schumer said from the Senate floor, as he demanded answers from the Trump administration and Justice Department on the planned exchange of the luxury jet.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Schumer slammed the move as "so corrupt that even [Russian President Vladimir] Putin would give a double take."

While the nominations will ultimately still likely be able to move forward as Republicans hold the majority in the Senate, Schumer's move could slow down the process.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Schumer's announcement comes as Trump's plan to accept the luxury jet to use as Air Force One has drawn strong pushback from Democrats, and even some Republicans, who have raised legal and ethical questions about the move.

Schumer in his floor speech on Tuesday called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to testify before Congress to "explain why gifting Donald Trump a private jet does not violate the Emoluments Clause."

The Constitution's Foreign Emoluments Clause prohibits presidents from receiving any presents from "any King, Prince, or foreign State," without congressional approval.

"Until the Attorney General explains her blatantly inept decision, and we get complete and comprehensive to these and other questions, I will place a hold on all political nominees to the Department of Justice," Schumer announced.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told CNBC on Tuesday that "the plane poses significant espionage and surveillance problems."

Conservative podcaster and commentator Ben Shapiro also criticized the move.

"If you want President Trump to succeed, this kind of skeezy stuff needs to stop," Shapiro said on a podcast episode that aired Monday.

Trump said Monday that Qatar made a "very nice gesture" in offering the 747 jet to act as Air Force One.

"I think what happened with the plane is that we're very disappointed that it's taken Boeing so long to build a new Air Force One, we have an Air Force One that's 40 years old," Trump told reporters at the White House.