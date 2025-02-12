Chinese tech giant Baidu to release next-generation AI model this year as DeepSeek shakes up market

China's Baidu plans to release the next generation of its artificial intelligence model in the second half of this year, according to a source familiar with the matter.

BEIJING — China's Baidu plans to release the next generation of its artificial intelligence model in the second half of this year, according to a source familiar with the matter, as newer players such as DeepSeek disrupt the segment.

Ernie 5.0, called a "foundation model," is set to have "big enhancements in multimodal capabilities," the source said, without specifying its functions. "Multimodal" AI can process texts, videos, images and audio to combine them as well as convert them across categories — text to video and vice-versa, for instance.

Foundation models can understand language and perform a wide array of tasks including generating text and images, and communicating in natural language.

Baidu's planned update comes as Chinese companies race to develop innovative AI models to compete with OpenAI and other U.S.-based companies. In late January, Hangzhou-based startup DeepSeek prompted a global tech stock sell-off with the release of its open-source AI model that impressed users with its reasoning capabilities and claims of undercutting OpenAI's ChatGPT drastically on cost.

"We are living in an exciting time ... The inference cost [of foundation models] basically can be reduced by more than 90% over 12 months," Baidu CEO Robin Li said at the World Governments Summit in Dubai this week. That's according to a press release of his fireside chat with Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE's minister of state for artificial intelligence, digital economy, and remote work applications.

"If you can reduce the cost by a certain percentage, then that means your productivity increases by that kind of percentage. I think that's pretty much the nature of innovation," Li noted.

Baidu was the first major Chinese tech company to roll out a ChatGPT-like chatbot called Ernie in March 2023. But despite initial momentum, the product has since been eclipsed by other Chinese AI chatbots from startups as well as large-tech companies such as Alibaba and ByteDance.

While Alibaba shares have soared 33% for the year so far, Baidu shares are up 6%. Tencent has notched gains of about 4% for the year so far. ByteDance is not listed.

Baidu's Ernie model already supports the integration of generative AI across a range of the company's consumer and business-facing products, including cloud storage and content creation.

Last month, Baidu said its Wenku platform for creating presentations and other documents had reached 40 million paying users as of the end of 2024, up 60% from the end of 2023. Updated features, such as using AI to generate a presentation based on a company's financial filing, started being rolled out to users in January.

The current version of the Ernie model is Generation 4, released in Oct. 2023. An upgraded "turbo" version Ernie 4.0 was released in August 2024. Baidu has not officially announced plans to release the next generation update.

The latest version of OpenAI's ChatGPT, GPT-4o, was released in May 2024. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in a Reddit "ask me anything" session earlier this month that there wasn't a public timeline for GPT-5's release.

Baidu did not respond to a request for comment.