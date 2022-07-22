Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

China's Xi Wishes Biden a ‘Speedy Recovery' From Covid

By Evelyn Cheng, CNBC

Kevin Frayer | Getty Images News | Getty Images
  • Chinese President Xi Jinping contacted U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday to wish the American leader a speedy recovery from Covid, according to state media.
  • Biden tested positive for Covid-19 and has "very mild symptoms," the White House said Thursday.
  • The U.S. embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment on the report.

BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping contacted U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday to wish the American leader a "speedy recovery" from Covid, according to state media.

Biden tested positive for Covid-19 and has "very mild symptoms," the White House said Thursday. The U.S. embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment on the report.

China's news agency Xinhua used "sends [a] message" to describe Xi's contact with Biden.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Xi expressed his "deepest sympathies," according to a CNBC translation of the Chinese state media report. The brief report did not mention whether the leaders communicated on other topics.

On Wednesday, Biden told reporters at a briefing he expected to speak with Xi within 10 days, but did not specify reasons or topics for a call.

The two leaders last spoke in March, mostly about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. China has refused to call the attack an invasion.

Money Report

Business 10 hours ago

Biden Administration Considering Public Health Emergency in Response to Monkeypox Outbreak

Business 13 hours ago

Vince McMahon Retires as WWE Chief Amid Probes Into Alleged Misconduct of Pro Wrestling Boss

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that the official English language version of the state media report said Xi sent a message to Biden.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us