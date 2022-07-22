China's Xi Wishes Biden a ‘Speedy Recovery' From Covid

Chinese President Xi Jinping contacted U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday to wish the American leader a speedy recovery from Covid, according to state media.

BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping contacted U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday to wish the American leader a "speedy recovery" from Covid, according to state media.

Biden tested positive for Covid-19 and has "very mild symptoms," the White House said Thursday. The U.S. embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment on the report.

China's news agency Xinhua used "sends [a] message" to describe Xi's contact with Biden.

Xi expressed his "deepest sympathies," according to a CNBC translation of the Chinese state media report. The brief report did not mention whether the leaders communicated on other topics.

On Wednesday, Biden told reporters at a briefing he expected to speak with Xi within 10 days, but did not specify reasons or topics for a call.

The two leaders last spoke in March, mostly about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. China has refused to call the attack an invasion.

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that the official English language version of the state media report said Xi sent a message to Biden.