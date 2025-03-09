Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

China's consumer inflation turns negative for the first time in 13 months

By Sam Meredith, CNBC

Aerial view of self-propelled jack-up wind power installation platform “Huaxia Honghu 01” after being delivered at CIMC Raffles’ Yantai construction base on March 6, 2025 in Yantai, Shandong Province of China.
Vcg | Visual China Group | Getty Images
  • China's national consumer price index (CPI) in February fell into negative territory for the first time since January last year, according to data published Sunday by the National Bureau of Statistics.
  • It comes as investors continue to look for signs that Beijing's stimulus measures can help to boost the country's struggling economic recovery.
  • Econmists say China's growth target of around 5% this year may be challenging to achieve, particularly amid an escalating trade dispute with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

China's national consumer price index (CPI) in February fell into negative territory for the first time since January last year, weighed down by a decline in food, tobacco and alcohol prices.

The CPI declined by 0.7% last month from a year earlier, data published Sunday by China's National Bureau of Statistics showed, reversing a year-on-year gain of 0.5% in January.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The reading missed estimates of an annualized contraction of 0.5%, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

China's CPI in February fell 0.2% on a monthly basis, meanwhile, compared to a rise of 0.7% in January.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The data comes as investors continue to look for signs that Beijing's stimulus measures can help to boost the country's economic recovery.

China on Wednesday set its GDP target for 2025 at "around 5%" and laid out plans to stabilize economic growth by propping up domestic demand.

Money Report

news 13 hours ago

‘We don't believe in the velvet rope:' One money manager is giving retail investors access to private credit. But is it worth it?

news 14 hours ago

A new car costs nearly $50,000 on average: Here's how much you'd pay per month

Beijing also revised down its annual consumer price inflation target to "around 2%" — the lowest in more than two decades — from 3% or higher in prior years, according to the Asia Society Policy Institute.

The new inflation goal would act more as a ceiling than a target to be realized.

Econmists say China's growth target of around 5% this year may be challenging to achieve, particularly amid persistently weak domestic consumption and an escalating trade dispute with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

— CNBC's Evelyn Cheng & Anniek Bao contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us