Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

China's Commerce Ministry held talks with Walmart after report on price cut demand, state media says

By Anniek Bao, CNBC

A Walmart Supercenter in Burbank, California, on Nov. 21, 2024.
Allen J. Schaben | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images
  • China's Ministry of Commerce has held talks with Walmart as the U.S. retail giant reportedly requested price cuts from Chinese suppliers to offset the tariff costs, a state-backed media outlet said Wednesday.
  • The announcement came after Bloomberg reported last Thursday that Walmart had asked some Chinese suppliers, including makers of kitchenware and clothing, to lower prices by as much as 10% for each round of U.S. tariffs.

China's Ministry of Commerce has held talks with Walmart after the U.S. retail giant reportedly requested price cuts from Chinese suppliers to offset tariff costs, a state-backed media outlet said Wednesday.

The announcement came after Bloomberg reported last Thursday that Walmart had asked some Chinese suppliers, including makers of kitchenware and clothing, to lower prices by as much as 10% for each round of U.S. tariffs.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"If this is true, it is unreasonable for Walmart to require Chinese suppliers to bear all tariffs, which will disrupt fair competition and foreign trade order," the report said, according to a CNBC translation of the Chinese.

Walmart's reported move "may create the risk of supply chain disruption and harm the interests of Chinese and American companies and American consumers," it added, warning of further actions if the company fails to correct its course.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

U.S. President Donald Trump's extra 10% duty on Chinese goods took effect on March 4, following a 10% tariff imposed on Feb. 4.

Most Chinese suppliers are already grappling with "razor-thin" profit margins as the U.S. company procures goods at big discounts to maintain its competitive advantage, according to the Bloomberg report.

Money Report

news 14 mins ago

CNBC Daily Open: The U.S. and Canada exchange blows over tariffs, churning markets

news 31 mins ago

Rheinmetall sales surge 36% in 2024, as company forecasts ‘major' military order boom

Chinese and American companies should "work together" to respond to U.S. "unilateral imposition of tariffs," Chinese state media said.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us