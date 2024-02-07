China producer prices dip in January for a 16th month; consumer prices slip again

China's producer prices declined for a 16th month in January, while consumer prices slipped for a fourth month. The data underscore the depth of the challenge that Beijing faces in reflating the world's second-largest economy.

China's producer price index fell 2.5% in January from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics reported Thursday, slightly better than expectations for a 2.6% decline, after a 2.7% drop in December.

The country's consumer price index fell 0.8% in January on an annual basis, more than the median estimate for a 0.5% decline in a Reuters poll. CPI slipped 0.3% in December.

Thursday's inflation print emphasize lingering fears China is tethering on the verge of deflation. Tepid prices highlight what China's top leaders labeled as a "tortuous" economic recovery after the country emerged from its draconian zero-Covid curbs toward the end of 2022.

China stands as a stark outlier among the world's major economies, which are mostly battling stubbornly high inflation. The latest official and private surveys of manufacturing activity showed that growing market competition has limited the bargaining power of Chinese companies, depressing output prices.

Consumer confidence and broader growth in the Chinese economy have been hard hit by a property market slump after Beijing cracked down on developers' high reliance on debt for growth in 2020.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.