Chiefs coach Andy Reid uses 1 simple tactic to build trust with his players—and anyone can do it

Coach Andy Reid's success with the Kansas City Chiefs started, at least partially, with a single decision he made more than a decade ago.

In his 12 seasons with the NFL team, Reid has led the Chiefs to the playoffs 11 times and won the Super Bowl three out of the last five years. The team faces off against the Philadelphia Eagles in another Super Bowl on Sunday, a rematch of their championship duel won by the Chiefs two years ago.

When Reid first joined the team in 2013, the Chiefs were in a rough patch, and he wanted to quickly establish trust with his players. He scheduled regular meetings of a "player's leadership committee," where one athlete from each position was invited to share his group's concerns, former Kansas City linebacker Derrick Johnson told ESPN in 2020.

"Whenever we started that meeting, the first thing he would say is, 'All right, what gripes do you have?'" Johnson said. The players could complain about anything: the length or intensity of practices, cafeteria food, or anything else on their minds, he added. It was an open forum for team members to air their concerns.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

DON'T MISS: How to use AI to be more productive and successful at work

The openness was crucial — when employees feel empowered to raise concerns and share new ideas, they become up to 50% more productive, research shows. Similarly, employees feeling uncomfortable voicing honest opinions and concerns is often a sign of dysfunction, behavior expert Nir Eyal told CNBC Make It in 2023.

Reid's meetings allowed players to vent, and gave him a chance to act swiftly to address their concerns. When players said they were wearing pads too long and running too many plays at practices, Reid immediately changed his practice formats, Johnson said.

"It was that quick," said Johnson. "Most of the things we brought to him, he trusted just like that."

Employees want that kind of response: Two of every three American workers in a survey of more than 1,500 people said their manager could do a better job giving immediate feedback, as CNBC Make It reported in 2019.

By working to swiftly eliminate small concerns and distractions, Reid freed up his players to focus on what really mattered during practice weeks — which is crucial for a thriving workplace, too. Distractions carry a heavy workplace toll, and the best bosses know how to get out of their employees' way so everyone can focus on their most important work.

"He doesn't want us to have any excuses for not getting it right on Sunday," Johnson said of Reid.

Want to up your AI skills and be more productive? Take CNBC's new online course How to Use AI to Be More Successful at Work. Expert instructors will teach you how to get started, practical uses, tips for effective prompt-writing, and mistakes to avoid. Sign up now and use coupon code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off $67 (+ taxes and fees) through February 11, 2025.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.