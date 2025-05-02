Chevron stock falls as lower profits and oil prices set to slow the pace of stock buybacks

Chevron's profits declined more than 30% compared with the same quarter in 2024 as oil prices have sold off steeply.

The company said it expects to buy back $2.5 billion to $3 billion of its own stock in the second quarter, down from $3.9 billion in the first quarter.

Chevron stock fell on Friday as the oil major's profit declined, hurt by the steep drop in oil prices this year.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

U.S. crude oil prices have fallen about 18% this year as President Donald Trump's tariffs are expected to weigh on demand at the same time OPEC+ plans to pump more supply into the market.

The oil major said it plans to repurchase $2.5 billion to $3 billion of its own stock in the second quarter, which is lower than the $3.9 billion it bought back in the first quarter.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Chevron shares were recently down more than 2% in premarket trading.

Here is what Chevron reported for the first quarter compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG:

Earnings per share: $2.18 adjusted vs. $2.18 expected

Revenue: $47.61 billion vs. $48.09 billion expected

Chevron's net income declined more than 30% to $3.5 billion, or $2 per share, from $5.5 billion or $2.97 per share, in the year-ago period. Excluding one-time items, Chevron earned $2.18 per share, which was in line with Wall Street estimates.

Chevron's U.S. production business posted a profit of $1.86 billion, a decline of more than 10% from $2.08 billion in the year-ago period, as it experienced higher operating expenses and lower commodity prices.

The oil major's U.S. refining business swung to a profit of $103 million after posting a loss of $348 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The segment's earnings, however, declined 77% from $453 million in the year-ago due to lower margins on refined product sales.

Chevron's produced 3.35 million barrels per day in the quarter, largely flat compared to 3.34 million bpd in the year-ago period.

Capital expenditures declined about 5% to $3.9 billion, down from $4.1 billion one year ago.

Read the full earnings release here.

This is developing story. Please check back for updates.