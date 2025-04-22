Chevron sees no signs that U.S. is close to a recession, CEO says

Chevron CEO Mike Wirth said the oil major is not seeing any signs that a recession is imminent.

But oil prices at $60 per barrel or lower will impact production in the Permian Basin, Wirth said.

Chevron is not changing any of its plans in response to lower prices, he said.

Chevron is not seeing indications that the U.S. is close to a recession even as President Donald Trump's tariffs weigh on expectations for oil demand, CEO Mike Wirth said Tuesday.

"There's no signs that we see at this point that we are in or close to a recession," Wirth told CNBC's "Squawk Box." "There are signs that growth may be slowing and we have to always be prepared for that."

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut its growth outlook for the U.S. this year to 1.8%, down from 2.7% previously.

The oil market is expecting reduced demand as a consequence of Trump's tariffs and the decision by OPEC+ to increase production faster than expected, Wirth said. Chevron isn't changing its capital spending plans in response to a drop in prices, the CEO said.

U.S. crude oil prices have fallen about 11% since Trump announced his tariffs on April 2. West Texas Intermediate was last up about 72 cents at $63.80 per barrel. OPEC and the International Energy Agency have cut their demand outlooks for this year.

Wirth said U.S. onshore oil production in patches like the Permian Basin is likely to pull back if prices hit $60 per barrel. Offshore production likely won't be affected, he said.

"That's an area where if we were to be at a $60 price or even lower you're likely to see activity pull back in this sector and you'll see the production response over a few months," Wirth said. "That's what we should watch, not so much the deep-water activity."

Chevron is not expecting a major direct impact on its business from Trump's tariffs as energy has largely been exempt from the levies, Wirth said.

"The effects that we feel are likely to be more the macroeconomic effects as they flow through the economy," Wirth said. "The bigger issues would be what would it mean for growth, and global trade and how does that evolve."

Executives at oil and gas companies were scathing in their criticism of Trump's tariffs in an anonymous March survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, warning that steel tariffs were raising their costs and low prices could impact their activity.

Correction: The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut its growth outlook for the U.S. this year. An earlier version misstated the day.

