Check out this $1,000 TV that hides in its own suitcase

LG is taking preorders for the StanbyME Go.

It has a 27-inch 1080p screen.

I've been covering gadgets for 15 years and here's something I haven't seen: a TV that you carry around in its own suitcase. It doesn't come out. It just sits in its suitcase and you pop it open to view it.

LG is now taking preorders for the TV, called the StanbyME Go. It costs $1,000 and ships starting Aug. 28. You're paying for the portability. It has a 27-inch 1080p screen, which isn't as sharp as the 4K screens you can now get on far cheaper sets.

The TV/suitcase has a built-in battery that lasts three hours, so you can pop it out on the back of your car, move it from room to room or bring it along on trips. It has an HDMI port so you can add a Fire TV, Apple TV or a game console such as an Xbox, too, though you may not need a separate device.

YouTube TV, Apple TV, Paramount+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix and other apps come preloaded. There's a touchscreen so you can tap to open apps, as well as four speakers.

It sort of reminds me of this portable 18.4-inch Samsung Galaxy View tablet from 2015 just … more like luggage.

