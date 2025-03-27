Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

ChatGPT's viral image-generation AI is ‘melting' OpenAI's GPUs

By Hayden Field, CNBC

Sam Altman, co-founder and C.E.O. of OpenAI, speaks during the New York Times annual DealBook summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 04, 2024 in New York City. 
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images
  • OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Thursday announced that viral use of ChatGPT's new image-generation AI, introduced earlier this week, is overloading the company's servers.
  • While it is "super fun seeing people love images" in ChatGPT, "our GPUs are melting," Altman posted on X on Thursday.
  • Images of anime-style renderings of users' uploaded photos have been going viral on X and other social media apps since the feature's Tuesday launch.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Thursday announced that viral use of ChatGPT's new image-generation AI, introduced earlier this week, is overloading the company's servers.

While it is "super fun seeing people love images" in ChatGPT, "our GPUs are melting," Altman posted on social media site X on Thursday, adding that the company will temporarily limit the feature's usage as it works to make it more efficient.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The rate limits affect OpenAI's Tuesday debut of native image generation within ChatGPT. The company debuted the "high-quality" image-generation tool as a way to produce everything from diagrams, infographics and logos to business cards and stock photos. The feature can also use an image as a starting point for art, such as a custom painting of a pet or editing a professional headshot.

The image-generation feature began rolling out to ChatGPT PLUS, Pro and Team users on Tuesday, as well as users of the chatbot's free tier when they use OpenAI's 4o model. ChatGPT Enterprise and Edu users will receive access next week, the company said.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Images of anime-style renderings of users' uploaded photos have been going viral on X and other social media apps since the feature's Tuesday launch. Altman, for example, changed his X profile photo to an image generated by the new feature.

One of the company's first hit products was the Dall-E model launched in 2021. That was one of the first artificial intelligence image generators, and was integrated into ChatGPT in 2023

Money Report

news 28 mins ago

This pub on a remote island in Ireland is looking for someone new to takeover—but there's a catch

news 30 mins ago

Social Security Administration delays timeline for new identity proofing policies following complaints

Users of ChatGPT's free tier will soon be able to generate three images per day, Altman wrote.

— CNBC's Kif Leswing contributed to this report.

WATCH: OpenAI expects revenue to triple to $12.7 billion this year

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us