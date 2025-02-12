Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

CFPB's new leadership begins staff purge with dozens of employees terminated

By Hugh Son, CNBC

Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Acting Director Russell Vought speaks with reporters during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, March 11, 2019.
Jonathan Ernst | Reuters
  • The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau sent termination notices to several dozen employees, according to people with knowledge of the situation.
  • The affected staff were mostly those with probationary status, said the people, who asked for anonymity to speak candidly after orders to stop all agency work, including speaking with reporters.
  • Several of those being laid off had already accepted federal buyout offers, said one of the people.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau sent termination notices to several dozen employees late Tuesday, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

The affected staff were mostly those with probationary status, said the people, who asked for anonymity to speak candidly after orders to stop all agency work, including speaking with reporters.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Being on probation means the employee is in a trial period, often lasting a year or two, after starting a new government position, and does not reflect performance, the people said.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The move comes amid a broader effort under President Donald Trump to trim federal staff. The Office of Personnel Management asked federal agencies for lists of all recently hired workers because they are the easiest to terminate, NBC News has reported. That has stoked fears of layoffs at places as disparate as the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Environmental Protection Agency.

CFPB staff have been on edge since late last week, when operatives of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency gained access to the agency. The CFPB headquarters have since been shuttered, while employees were told by acting CFPB director Russell Vought not to do any bureau work. Both Musk and Vought have called for the elimination of the CFPB.

The terminations have sowed more confusion at the bureau, as several of those being laid off had already accepted federal buyout offers, said one of the people.

Money Report

news 50 mins ago

Apple brings its TV streaming service to rival Android platform

news 1 hour ago

India's Modi to meet with Trump, Musk on Thursday as trade tensions mount

Some being dismissed received form letters that did not include their specific names and titles, but left some fields filled with generic placeholders, said this person.

The terminations hit the CFPB's enforcement division in particular because of a push under former director Rohit Chopra to boost hiring of enforcement lawyers, said another person. The agency had about 1,700 employees before the job cuts.

The CFPB declined to comment.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us