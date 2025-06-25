Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Capitol Police arrest dozens of people protesting Medicaid cuts in Trump budget bill

By Erin Doherty, CNBC

U.S. Capitol Police arrest protesting members of American Disabled for Attendant Programs Today (ADAPT) in the atrium of the Hart Senate Office Building on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. The protesters chanted “no cuts to medicaid” while being arrested.
Bill Clark | Cq-roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images
  • At least 33 people were arrested for "illegally demonstrating" in a congressional building, the U.S. Capitol Police told CNBC.
  • The demonstrators were protesting the deep cuts to Medicaid proposed in President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill."
  • Medicaid provides coverage for more than 70 million mostly low-income people.

U.S. Capitol Police arrested more than 30 protesters on Wednesday, including some in wheelchairs, during a demonstration against the proposed Medicaid cuts in President Donald Trump's budget bill.

Thirty-three people were arrested "for illegally demonstrating inside the Russell Senate Office Building," a spokesperson for Capitol Police told CNBC.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The group was arrested for crowding, obstructing or incommoding.

"It is against the law to protest inside the Congressional Buildings," the spokesperson said.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

One other protester was "arrested for crossing a police line outside" while law enforcement was processing the arrests, said the spokespersion, bringing the total number of arrests to 34 people.

U.S. Capitol Police officers arrest demonstrators on wheelchairs as they were protesting outside of Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., office on proposed cuts to Medicaid, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 11, 2025.
Jose Luis Magana | AP Photo
U.S. Capitol Police officers arrest demonstrators on wheelchairs as they were protesting outside of Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., office on proposed cuts to Medicaid, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

"It should be noted that there are other places on Capitol Grounds where people can lawfully demonstrate without issue," the spokesperson told CNBC.

Money Report

news 9 mins ago

Asia-Pacific markets set to trade mixed as Middle East tensions appear to ease

news 12 mins ago

Jim Cramer lists five market sectors he thinks are working right now and five that are not

Trump's budget bill, which is currently with the Senate, includes deep cuts to Medicaid, the insurance program for low-income and disabled Americans that provides coverage for more than 70 million people.

The House and Senate versions of the budget bill would impose federal work requirements on Medicaid for the first time, which could lead to the loss in coverage for millions of people, CNBC previously reported.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us